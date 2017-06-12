Business

June 12, 2017 11:23 PM

Police: Suspect first to drive drunk near new bridge

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Police say a 26-year-old New Jersey man drove drunk and in the wrong direction near a newly opened bridge to New York's Staten Island.

Police say the Hazlet man is the first person charged with drunken driving in the vicinity of the Goethals Bridge connecting Staten Island to New Jersey. The Staten Island Advance reports (http://bit.ly/2rl7jsK ) Sgt. Matt Sheehan saw the suspect driving eastbound on Goethals Road early Sunday morning around 4 a.m.

Sheehan says the car weaved through traffic cones into the westbound lane that was closed due to ongoing bridge construction.

Police were unable to administer a field sobriety test after the suspect nearly fell down. He refused a breathalyzer test and was subsequently arrested.

