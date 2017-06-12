Business

June 12, 2017 11:27 PM

Craft brewery receives $2 million trade practices fine

The Associated Press
READINGTON, N.J.

A New Jersey craft beer wholesaler has been fined $2 million as part of a settlement in a trade practices dispute.

According to state Attorney General Christopher Porrino, Hunterdon Brewing Company, LLC, has received the largest fine ever imposed on a single licensee. NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2sWIuQP ) the company was accused of selling draft beer tap systems at below fair market prices and concealing the charges by mislabeling invoices.

The company has agreed to the fine in a consent order signed May 31.

The fine will be payable in four $500,000 installments over the next year, and the state will waive $250,000 if an audit shows no similar violations.

