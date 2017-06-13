The Latest: UK's May cracks joke about election disaster

Democratic Unionist Party DUP) leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds speak to the media at Stormont Castle ahead of talks aimed at restoring powersharing in Northern Ireland, in in Belfast, Monday, June 12, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking a deal with a Northern Irish party to prop up the Conservative minority administration, and lawmakers said the rebuff from voters meant the government will have to abandon planned policies and re-think its strategy for European Union exit talks.