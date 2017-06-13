Business

June 13, 2017 7:04 AM

FDA delays rule requiring new nutrition facts panel on food

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The Food and Drug Administration is delaying a rule that would require food companies to label their products with a revised nutrition facts panel.

The new panel, which had the support of former first lady Michelle Obama, would make the calorie listing larger, make serving sizes clearer and specify the amount of added sugars in products.

Previously, the FDA had said companies had until July 26, 2018 to comply, with smaller food makers getting an extra year. On Tuesday, the FDA said it will give companies additional time to be in compliance.

The FDA said it would provide details on the extension at a later date.

