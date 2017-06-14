US Interior chief 'comfortable' keeping Maine land public

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2015, file photo, the Wassataquoik Stream flows through Township 3, Range 8, Maine, on land owned by environmentalist Roxanne Quimby, the co-founder of Burt's Bees personal care products company. Quimby's foundation donated the area in August 2016 to the federal government for the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is slated to visit the Katahdin national monument on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, as part of a tour of national monuments that are under review. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo