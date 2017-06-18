South Sound Business People

▪ Linda Emmett has been named division vice president for Life Care Centers of America - Northwest Division. She will oversee operations including clinical and rehabilitation care and customer service at 29 skilled nursing facilities in the states of Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington. She will work out of the Northwest Division office in Federal Way.
Emmett earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Eastern Washington University and most recently worked for HCR ManorCare, where she served as assistant vice president of the West Division, covering centers in Washington, California, Colorado, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. She served that company for 12 years, including as its regional director of operations and as an administrator of HCR ManorCare of Tacoma. She has more than 32 years of experience in senior care.
▪ Nikki Gasper has joined the law firm of Davies Pearson in Tacoma as an associate. She will practice in the areas of labor and employment, general business, business litigation, family law, and personal injury.
Gasper graduated from Gonzaga University School of Law and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Alaska-Anchorage. She is licensed to practice in both Washington and Alaska.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
