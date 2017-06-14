Business

June 14, 2017 5:24 PM

North Dakota soybean plant developer seeks more investors

The Associated Press
JAMESTOWN, N.D.

Developers of a $240 million soybean processing plant in North Dakota are seeking more investors.

Minnesota Soybean Processors is investing $60 million in the plant to be built near Spiritwood and will serve as the company's managing member.

North Dakota Soybean Processors is seeking another $120 million in investments, with a minimum investment of $40,000.

The plant is to process 125,000 bushels of soybeans per day into oil, meal and fuel.

Investor meetings are scheduled later this month in Jamestown, Fargo, Grand Forks, Hankinson and Bismarck.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse 0:56

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse
Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer 1:03

Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer
Tips on how to land your next job 2:46

Tips on how to land your next job

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos