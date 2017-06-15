Rhode Island budget plan heading for vote; tuition up in air

The fate of Gov. Gina Raimondo's plan to provide two years of free tuition at state colleges was up in the air Thursday night as legislative leaders prepared to unveil a new state budget proposal.
A roughly $9 billion spending plan for the upcoming budget year was scheduled to be introduced late Thursday in the House Finance Committee.
Details of what's included in the budget haven't been released but were expected to include House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello's top priority: phasing out Rhode Island's hated car taxes. Still unclear was how lawmakers planned to pay for the tax cuts, which would involve finding money to reimburse cities and towns for the lost revenue from vehicle owners.
Mattiello spent several days negotiating with the governor and state Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, all Democrats, over their competing priorities and how to balance a higher-than-expected budget shortfall for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Ruggerio said Thursday evening that budget negotiators are "close but we're not there yet" and are "still looking for efficiency, still looking for savings somewhere."
Among the unknowns is if Raimondo's free college tuition plan for in-state students will make the final cut. Mattiello has been critical of the idea since Raimondo included it in her budget proposal earlier this year.
Raimondo said this week she would "try again next year" if it doesn't make it through.
"I do think it's one of the most important things that we can do for the people of Rhode Island to provide opportunity," she said Monday. "It is clear that as the economy changes and as we try to reinvent our economy, the states that most quickly figure out a way to equip people with job training and education will be the best economies."
Also unclear is if cuts will be made to the Raimondo administration's programs to attract businesses to the state with tax credits and other incentives. Her top economic development official, Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, declined comment after leaving Mattiello's office Thursday night.
Raimondo had sought other savings by proposing to cut millions of dollars in Medicaid services for low-income patients, but Democratic legislators resisted those cuts, saying it would hurt hospitals and nursing homes. Democratic legislators also wanted to restore a program that gives free rides to low-income bus riders who are elderly or disabled.
If the revised budget is unveiled as planned Thursday night, the finance committee could immediately debate and vote on it, which would move it to the full House of Representatives next week.
