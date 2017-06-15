Fife, a full-sized grocery store is finally coming

Fife is so eager to see the launch of a full-size grocer in its city limits that its online announcement of the news starts with “Hooray!”
The site at 70th Avenue East and 20th Street East will include an approximately 14,000-square-foot grocery, according to a statement sent Wednesday to The News Tribune from the developer’s firm, Davis Property & Investment LLC.
“The grocery store will be complete with a family-oriented restaurant/deli market, a convenient financial institution and will sell food, newspapers, pharmaceuticals and other common supermarket items,” DPI said.
“We are talking to several well-established local/regional operators for this location,” Jeff Davis, developer and owner of DPI, said in Wednesday’s news release.
He put the cost of the project at $12 million.
For now, many Fife-area shoppers making a major grocery run must drive to Puyallup’s Fred Meyer or the Milton Safeway, if they aren’t Costco members.
The Fife City Council’s “vision and goal for many years is to have a full-service grocery in Fife, and view this agreement as the next step in achieving that vision and goal,” Steve Friddle, the city’s community development director, told The News Tribune.
A second industrial building on the site will be about 55,000 square feet, according to the developer.
“Allowed uses for the industrial building include storage, warehousing, distribution, wholesale and limited retail sales,” said DPI, which said it manages commercial real estate from Seattle to Portland.
The sale of the 3.9 acre parcel, for about $1.25 million, is contingent on the project going through the permitting process for development and construction after the company applies for land-use entitlement permits within 60 days.
“The development is subject to compliance of all city regulations for use, setbacks, development coverage, height, landscape and green factor, parking and administrative design review,” Friddle said.
