Board raises liquor prices; money for courts, prosecutors

The price of liquor is going up in Alabama after the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board voted to raise the state markup on liquor.
The three-member board voted unanimously Wednesday to increase the state markup from 30 percent to 35 percent. That amounts to about a $1 increase on a bottle that now costs $30, said ABC spokesman Dean Argo.
The price increase will take effect Nov. 1.
The increase is expected to generate about $8.2 million annually. Lawmakers already have approved budget language to direct $6 million of the expected money to district attorneys and $2.2 million to Alabama's court system.
Barry Matson, executive director of the Alabama District Attorneys Association, told the board that many district attorneys and court offices are struggling because state funding cuts have led to staff reductions.
"I've had DAs call and tell me this saves my office," Matson said. "It really helps us to maintain our constitutional duties and do the things that people expect such as drug courts, veterans courts, mental health courts."
He said there are 320 full- and part-time prosecutors in the state that deal with about 80,000 felony cases each year.
A group that represents restaurants and other sellers opposed the increase, saying Alabama already charges high markups and businesses near state lines are struggling to compete with lower prices in neighboring states.
