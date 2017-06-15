Business

June 15, 2017 5:15 PM

Colorado mental hospital chief resigns amid staff shortage

The Associated Press
PUEBLO, Colo.

The superintendent of Colorado's state mental hospital has resigned amid a severe staffing shortage that led the federal government to threaten to cut off funding.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/2rBzXkI) superintendent Ron Hale agreed to stay on at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo through July 9.

He has held the job since December 2014.

Last week, federal regulators threatened to cut off funding to the hospital unless it resolved staff shortages that they said pose a serious threat to the health and safety of patients.

The 449-bed hospital has until June 28 to comply with the directive or risk losing its Medicare funding.

Hospital administrators put staff on forced overtime and took other measures to shore up the shortage of nurses and other personnel.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bring Your Own Bag

Bring Your Own Bag 0:31

Bring Your Own Bag
United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse 0:56

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse
Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer 1:03

Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos