Alaska House passes budget Senate leader calls unacceptable

A divided Alaska House adopted a take-it-or-leave-it approach on the state budget late Thursday, passing a cobbled-together spending plan — amid ongoing frustration with the Senate — and adjourning from the special session.
Senate President Pete Kelly called the House's action a "betrayal" of efforts to reach a compromise and said the Republican-led Senate could not support the budget, setting the stage for another special session with the start of the new fiscal year just over two weeks away.
House Speaker Bryce Edgmon told reporters it was not an ideal way to end the session and fell short in achieving his House majority coalition's goal of getting in place a plan to address the state's multibillion-dollar deficit.
But he said, with the threat of a government shutdown looming, it was time to get a budget passed. The Dillingham Democrat said he hoped the Senate accepts the budget, "and we let the people get on with their business, and we can all move on with our lives."
Late Thursday, the House majority moved to rescind this week's House vote on the state capital budget and advanced as an 89-page amendment a state operating budget.
The action came over fierce opposition from minority House Republicans, who said they had little time to review the proposal and warned the move could tarnish relationships among lawmakers.
