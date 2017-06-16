Business

June 16, 2017 2:29 AM

Officials: Accelerated construction needed for old bridge

The Associated Press
FORT LEE, N.J.

A New Jersey city that serves as a major hub for transit into neighboring New York City is gearing up for a major construction project this summer.

NorthJersey.com reports (https://njersy.co/2s7MSy8 ) the state Department of Transportation is working to get the word out about a $4.3 million reconstruction project that will affect a commuter bridge close in proximity to the George Washington Bridge.

DOT spokesman Stephen Schapiro says the department plans to do accelerated work that will impact the bridge over Jones Road in Fort Lee for two weekends in July.

Schapiro says the department is doing this because an extended project during the week would greatly impact commuters heading to New York. The bridge under construction was first built in the 1930s and needs repair.

