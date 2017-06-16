Business

June 16, 2017 2:30 AM

Consumers Energy to start work early on wind turbine project

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Mich.

Construction of a Consumers Energy wind turbine project in Michigan is expected to start three years ahead of schedule.

The Michigan Public Service Commission on Thursday approved the Jackson-based utility's proposal to begin work in 2019 instead of 2022 on Cross Winds Energy Park III in Tuscola County.

In 2016, the commission approved the utility's plan to buy 19 wind turbine generators for its Cross Winds Energy Park II and an option to buy 33 more for the future Cross Winds Energy Park III.

Public Service Commission Chairwoman Sally Talberg says advancement of the projects will "help meet the expanded renewable energy portfolio standard set in the state's new energy laws."

The initial Cross Winds Energy Park in Tuscola County started serving electric customers in Michigan's Thumb region in 2014.

