Randi Zuckerberg will keynote the South Sound Summit in Tacoma in October. The former Facebook executive and sister of company founder Mark Zuckerberg will speak on “trends impacting your business now.”
Business

June 16, 2017 10:25 AM

Former Facebook exec to keynote Chamber of Commerce event

By Kate Martin

kmartin@thenewstribune.com

Bestselling author and Emmy nominee Randi Zuckerberg will keynote the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce’s South Sound Summit in October.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former Facebook marketing executive and sister of company founder Mark Zuckerberg, wrote “Dot Complicated,” a book on how to understand social media. Her keynote to business leaders will address “trends impacting your business now.”

The half-day South Sound Summit will be held Oct. 30 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center. Sessions will appeal to front-line employees, managers and executives, the chamber said in a news release.

Those interested in registering for the summit can do so at southsoundsummit.com. Registration costs $199.

Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports

