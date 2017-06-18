UK to double length of next Parliament to deal with Brexit

Police detain a man outside the House of Commons, London, Friday June 16, 2017. Scotland Yard said the man - aged in his 30s - was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife. there were no injuries. Friday's incident comes just months after a man barreled his car into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge and then charged into a Parliament courtyard, stabbing a police officer to death. In this case, security of the perimeter did not appear to be breached. PA via AP Harriet Line