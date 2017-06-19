Business

June 19, 2017 2:23 AM

Thousands of dead fish found floating in bays, washed ashore

The Associated Press
BRUNSWICK, Maine

Police say the thousands of dead bait fish found floating in Maine bays over the weekend is due to a fishing vessel catching more than it could handle.

The Brunswick Police Marine Resource & Harbor Management Division says it followed up on weekend complaints of "hundreds of thousands" of dead fish in the bays. They determined a fishing expedition on June 6 caused the kill of the bait-fish pogies.

Police say the fishing vessel was not equipped to handle a large catch of pogies and left them loose in the bay. They stressed the pogie kill is not the result of low oxygen or predation.

Brunswick officials are encouraging fishermen and lobstermen to collect the dead fish to use as lobster bait and crab bait.

