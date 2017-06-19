Business

Gas prices on their way down in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H.

Gas prices are still falling in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Maine gas stations shows the average price of gas went down 5.1 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.26. The price in New Hampshire went down 3.9 cents to $2.23 a gallon and it went down 1.7 cents a gallon in Vermont.

Elsewhere, the national average fell 4.4 cents to $2.28 per gallon. That's a decrease of 7.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

