FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney speaks during a meeting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. Voters in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District choose , Tuesday, June 20, 2017, between a Republican, Ralph Norman, backing the Trump administration and a Democrat, Archie Parnell, who claims to be best aligned with district voters to replace Mulvaney. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo
Business

June 20, 2017 5:25 AM

South Carolina voters choosing Mulvaney's replacement

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina's special election to determine who will succeed Mick Mulvaney in Congress has garnered far less national attention than the race in Georgia's 6th District.

The race on Tuesday in Georgia is seen as an early test for the Trump administration.

In South Carolina's 5th Congressional District, the contest between millionaire developer Ralph Norman and former Goldman Sachs tax adviser Archie Parnell has attracted big-name backers on both sides but nonetheless remained comparatively low-key.

Democrats held the seat for more than 100 years until Mulvaney defeated longtime incumbent John Spratt in 2010. Norman has aligned himself with Trump, while Parnell has argued he best represents the viewpoints of the sprawling district.

