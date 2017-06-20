Recent Kansas Editorials

The Kansas City Star, June 17
Doppelganger case is a cautionary tale
A Kansas City man served 17 years in prison for a robbery he probably didn't commit.
Richard Anthony Jones can never recover the lost time that should have been spent helping raise his children, working to support his family and simply living as a free man. This is an irreversible affront to justice and fairness, despite a Johnson County judge's decision to vacate the sentence and release Jones this month.
Financial compensation can't right this injustice either, even if damages are eventually awarded.
A tragic combination of ineffective police photo lineup procedures, too much reliance on eyewitness accounts and doubt about Jones' alibi all led to his wrongful conviction.
Jones had a doppelganger, a man known as "Ricky" who had uncannily similar facial features. But Kansas City, Kan., police put Jones' photo in a compilation of six suspects that the victim and witnesses viewed in the 1999 case.
The lineup all but pointed to Jones as the assailant in a robbery in the parking lot of a Roeland Park Wal-Mart. The other men bore virtually no resemblance to the description of a man with his hair pulled back, light skin tone and possibly African-American or Latino.
This case highlights an important truth: Eyewitness misidentification is a leading cause of the wrong person being convicted. Stress alone can significantly affect how people recall events.
This tragedy can't be viewed as a one-off or a unique combination of missteps and confusion involving two men with similar features.
Police can inadvertently steer victims and witnesses to pinpoint one suspect over another simply by presenting a photo lineup in a certain way. No ill intent is necessary if police are relying on ineffective procedures.
Law enforcement, bolstered by scientific studies, has changed many of its practices since Jones was wrongfully convicted. But any vestige of these shoddy practices is unacceptable.
Kansas passed a law last year requiring law enforcement to adopt a detailed written policy for witness lineups. But the law merely says that departments should have a set of suggested procedures in place. The statute is missing some much needed teeth. Missouri lawmakers considered similar legislation but got no traction.
The Midwest Innocence Project deserves praise — not only for its work to vacate Jones' sentence, but also for its efforts to explain the scientific evidence showing why eyewitness testimony is so unreliable and to press for more effective police techniques.
Without constant vigilance, the worst-case scenario can occur: An innocent person spends years in prison.
The Lawrence Journal-World, June 19
Even if the Supreme Court finds that the new school funding law is still unconstitutional, it should address the problem in other ways.
The Kansas Supreme Court should not close the state's schools, even if the court believes the new school plan adopted by the Legislature does not provide adequate funding.
June 30 is the deadline the court gave lawmakers in a March 2 decision that struck down the current school funding system as inadequate and therefore unconstitutional. The court said it would not allow the state to operate an unconstitutional funding system beyond the deadline, meaning the state's public schools could not operate beyond that date.
But even if the state hasn't completely solved the school-funding problem, it clearly is moving in the right direction by adopting a new school-funding bill that will provide more than $550 million in new funding for education over the next two years. Even if the new funds are deemed inadequate, closing the schools hardly seems the appropriate remedy.
The new school-funding bill — which Gov. Sam Brownback signed last week —restores a per-pupil funding formula similar to the one repealed in 2015. The plan adds "weightings" for student subsets such as those living in poverty and non-English speakers that are more costly to educate. The plan will increase education funding $280 million next year and $293 million the year after, with automatic increases tied to the Midwest inflation rate in the following years.
It is the dollar amount that is in dispute. The Supreme Court has never specifically said what an adequate amount of funding is. But Alan Rupe, an attorney for the plaintiffs in the case, has said the recently approved legislation "falls way short of the funds necessary to achieve a constitutionally adequate education for all Kansas public school children."
Rupe has called for increasing K-12 funding by more than $800 million per year, which is similar to the amount requested by the Kansas State Board of Education when it submitted a budget request to the governor's office last fall.
Last week, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt urged the Supreme Court to act quickly to approve the new system as constitutional, and to hold off on closing the school system after June 30 if its review of the new law goes beyond that deadline.
The court said last week it plans to conduct a conference call with attorneys in the case today "to discuss deadlines and identify at least the major issues arising out of the signing" of the school funding bill. Hopefully, the court can, as Schmidt urged, act quickly and if there are problems with the funding bill, develop a timeline that avoids closing schools. After all, closing the state's public schools serves no one's best interests.
The Topeka Capital-Journal, June 15
Sen. Dennis Pyle's outrageous attacks on the tax bill were just political posturing
While lawmakers in Topeka proved that they were capable of passing a bipartisan tax bill in the 2017 session, it's no surprise that a few of their conservative colleagues were eager to express their adamant opposition. Ideological diversity is to be expected in a deliberative body comprised of 165 members, and most of the legislators who condemned Senate Bill 30 did so without resorting to extreme rhetoric or silly, theatrical behavior. However, the same can't be said for everyone — some conservative lawmakers were more interested in political posturing than having a substantial debate about policy.
When the Senate passed a different tax package at the end of May (House Bill 2067, which failed in its chamber of origin), Sen. Dennis Pyle, R-Hiawatha, held a $100 bill in the air and said, "This is my property." To amplify the dramatic effect, he crumpled the bill and tossed it on the desk in front of him — a gesture that was supposed to demonstrate how Kansans' property rights were being crushed. It's one thing to argue that a tax bill is too onerous or to anticipate harmful economic effects (which is what plenty of Pyle's fellow conservatives did), but it's something rather different to insist that the government is stealing its citizens' property.
Disingenuous, hyperbolic rhetoric is Pyle's specialty, as he's proven again and again. When the Senate debated House Bill 2178 (a slightly more modest tax bill than SB 30) in February, Pyle likened it to a thief snatching cash out of a liquor store's register and predicted that it would convince people to flee the state: "You're going to see some businesses leave Kansas. You're going to see some people take off and leave. So if you want to get what's in their checkbook and their accounts, you'd better grab it today." When a state senator accuses lawmakers of petty theft, he isn't just failing to make a productive contribution to the debate — he's actively undermining the norms of civil discourse in the Legislature.
And it gets worse. After SB 30 passed earlier this month, Pyle exhorted his fellow senators to watch "The Ten Commandments" — the 1956 film starring Charlton Heston — to understand why the tax increase was so draconian. He said it reminded him of the pharaoh's exploitation of the slaves: "I think I'd say exactly what Moses would say: Let my people go." As if comparing lawmakers to thieves and slaveholders wasn't enough, Pyle decided to describe them as Marxists as well: "How much is enough? Maybe we ought to filibuster this thing. You want to read a little Marx. Maybe that's what you do, read it by the fireplace."
From Moses to Marx, Pyle seemed to be more interested in making outrageous comments than having a reasoned debate about tax policy. But these comments were more than goofy asides — they exposed an entrenched ideological bias that causes Pyle to dismiss other perspectives instead of engaging with them. If you think the modest tax rates in SB 30 are indistinguishable from theft, you're going to be contemptuous of anyone who takes the opposite view — no matter how severe the revenue shortfall happens to be or what state services are facing budget cuts.
In November, Kansans voted against the stubborn partisanship that sustained a calamitous tax policy for half a decade. Lawmakers like Pyle want to bring those days back, but we've heard his argument a thousand times before — and in a thousand strange ways.
The Wichita Eagle, June 18
Efforts to develop airport land will pay off
We are encouraged by the increased attention placed on developing land around Wichita's airports.
It's a strategy that has the ability to create jobs, grow our economy, generate revenue for the airports and strengthen our position as the Air Capital of the World.
Victor White, director of airports for the Wichita Airport Authority, and his staff have taken a more active role in the marketing of our airports. Their efforts supplement the work of the Greater Wichita Partnership, a public-private organization the promotes economic development.
We have plenty of room for growth around Wichita Eisenhower National Airport and Col. James Jabara Airport.
Eisenhower has 474 acres of undeveloped land, of which 121 acres have direct access to runways. Jabara has 331 acres of undeveloped land, of which 97 acres have runway access.
Wichita has already been successful at leveraging its airports, most notably with Textron Aviation Cessna and Bombardier at Eisenhower. Actually, there are 60 aviation-related businesses at Eisenhower, which include businesses that maintain, repair and overhaul aircraft, those that manufacture aircraft and those that supply flight-related services.
Andrew Nave, executive vice president of economic development for the Greater Wichita Partnership, said businesses that provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services - known in the industry as MRO - are prime candidates for recruitment to Wichita and its airports. That industry is expected to grow 4.4 percent a year in North America through 2025, according to a forecast by the International Air Transport Association.
A multifaceted approach is being put in place to attract new business to our airports. It includes sending staff to trade shows, developing a new website to attract the attention of developers and site selectors, and hiring a real estate broker to market the property.
The exposure at trade shows is already paying dividends. A group that Wichita representatives met with at the MRO Americas trade show in Florida in April is expected to visit late this month, Nave told Eagle/Kansas.com reporter Jerry Siebenmark for a story this month.
The Airport Authority will seek proposals from brokers who would market the airport properties. White hopes to have a broker selected by fall.
Airports are key to the success of communities in many ways. Community leaders knew that when they made the commitment to build a new Eisenhower National Airport.
That decision pays dividends every time a traveler steps out of a jet bridge to see a clean, modern and well-appointed terminal. If that person is new to our community, the airport makes the first impression we want. If that traveler lives here or has been here before, it provides positive reinforcement that Wichita is a city moving forward.
We're glad that airport and economic development leaders are now moving forward with increased efforts to develop land around our airports. It's a decision that makes sense.
We look forward to the dividends their work will pay.
