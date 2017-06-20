Soil moisture still impacted by dry weather in North Dakota

Eastern North Dakota received much-needed rain over the past week, but the western part of the state is still experiencing dry conditions.
The weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 43 percent short or very short, and subsoil moisture is 38 percent in those categories.
North Dakota's staple spring wheat crop is rated 6 percent very poor, 18 percent poor, 34 percent fair, 39 percent good and 3 percent excellent.
In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 54 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 68 percent adequate to surplus.
