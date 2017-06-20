Timberwolves sign 3-year deal with Fitbit for jersey patch

FILE - In this April 11, 2017, file photo, the new Minnesota Timberwolves logo is unveiled on the scoreboard during halftime of the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves are getting into the jersey advertisement game with a Fitbit patch in a three-year deal. The Timberwolves announced the marketing collaboration for the team's first jersey patch on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Jim Mone, File AP Photo