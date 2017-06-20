Business

June 20, 2017 7:06 AM

Delta adds facial recognition kiosks at Twin Cities airport

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Delta Airlines says it is the first U.S. airline to use facial recognition technology to speed the process of checking baggage.

Delta on Monday debuted four self-serve kiosks for checking bags at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, including one that uses facial recognition technology to match travelers with their passport photos.

Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan says the new kiosks are only for checking bags and don't replace security lines.

Travelers use their boarding pass to print check-in tags for their bags at the self-serve kiosks. Those with a passport can use the facial recognition feature. A Delta agent will check the IDs of those who don't have a passport. The bags are then loaded onto a belt.

The airport is Delta's second-largest hub.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Class is in session at Amazon

Class is in session at Amazon 2:19

Class is in session at Amazon
Bring Your Own Bag 0:31

Bring Your Own Bag
United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse 0:56

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse

View More Video