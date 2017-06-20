APNewsBreak: Congressman's wife works part-time in $240K job

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2012, file photo, U.S. Rep. Luke Messer and his wife Jennifer Messer are photographed in their home in Shelbyville, Ind. Jennifer Messer averages a 26.5-hour work week in her $240,000-a-year job doing legal consulting for an Indianapolis suburb, according to time sheets reviewed by The Associated Press. Many government contract attorneys are paid by the hour or project. But Jennifer Messer receives the same $20,000 monthly check from Fishers regardless of how much she works. Her contract with the city dates back to 2015. Daily Reporter via AP, File Tom Russo