Business

June 21, 2017 1:04 AM

Queen outlines UK government agenda in scaled-down speech

The Associated Press
LONDON

Queen Elizabeth II will outline the government's upcoming legislative program with far less pageantry than usual in a speech expected to be dominated by discussion of Britain's upcoming departure from the European Union.

The program set out in the so-called Queen's Speech at Wednesday's state opening of Parliament will include "a number of bills" intended to make Brexit successful.

Prime Theresa May has promised to work with "humility and resolve" in delivering her agenda. The promise follows a snap election in which May lost her majority. For the first time in decades, the government goes into the ceremonial event uncertain whether it can avoid defeat on its agenda.

Signaling the importance of Brexit, the queen will set out plans not for the usual one year, but for two years.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Class is in session at Amazon

Class is in session at Amazon 2:19

Class is in session at Amazon
Bring Your Own Bag 0:31

Bring Your Own Bag
United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse 0:56

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse

View More Video