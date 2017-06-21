Gung-ho culture at tour agency Warmbier used on N.Korea trip

FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. The death last week of American student Warmbier, who fell into a coma after being arrested in North Korea, has raised questions about whether his tour agency was adequately prepared for its trips into the hard-line communist state. The Young Pioneer Tours agency built up a business attracting young travelers with cut-rate, hard-partying adventures into one of the world’s most isolated countries. Jon Chol Jin, File AP Photo