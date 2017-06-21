Ex-Cowboy Emmitt Smith high-tech foe of fake collectibles

In this May 24, 2017 photo, Dallas Cowboys' Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith poses with a football with a Legit chip, an embeddable NFC chip which can be used to verify sports memorabilia or even luxury items at his Addison, Texas office. Smith's Prova Group has come up with the tech-enabled way to legitimize sports memorabilia, celebrity signatures and luxury goods. The company embeds a chip into the products, which can be scanned for more information about that item. The Dallas Morning News via AP Tom Fox