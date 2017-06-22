State-owned Qatar Airways seeks 10 pct stake in American

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2015, file photo, a new Qatar Airways Airbus A350 approaches the gate at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Qatar Airways is attempting to buy a 10 percent stake in American Airlines, triggering U.S. antitrust oversight over deals of such size. American said in a regulatory filing Thursday, June 22, 2017, that the bid was unsolicited, but that there have been conversations between the CEOs of both airlines. Michael Probst, File AP Photo