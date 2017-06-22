Debate stirs about female lax players not wearing helmets

In a photo from April 26, 2017, a lacrosse helmet is displayed at the Cranbrook Kingswood School in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Helmets are not a required piece of equipment worn by female high school lacrosse players. And this year, the National Federation of State High School Associations allowed the optional use of two models of headgear beyond the previously allowed padded headbands. In 2018, Florida will become the first state to mandate high school female lacrosse players wear protective equipment over their entire head. Carlos Osorio AP Photo