Worker dead after shock at Florida distillery

June 22, 2017 11:33 PM

AUBURNDALE, Fla.

A worker has died from apparent electrocution at a Florida distillery.

The Lakeland Ledger reports 33-year-old Aaron Rowe was shocked Wednesday evening at Florida Caribbean Distillers in Auburndale. A Polk County Sheriff's Office report says he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital about an hour later.

Authorities say Rowe was trying to fix a conveyor belt and had appeared to turn off the power. But a wire connected to the motor turned out to be live, and officials say the lock-out system used to shut off power was affixed to the wrong circuit breaker.

Established in 1943, Florida Caribbean Distillers makes rums, whiskeys and fruit cordials.

An autopsy will determine an official cause of death. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate.

