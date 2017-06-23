Business

June 23, 2017 1:06 AM

Toshiba gets earnings report extension, faces delisting risk

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Money-losing Japanese electronics and nuclear company Toshiba Corp. has until Aug. 10 to get auditors to sign off on its earnings statements, or else it faces the risk of getting delisted.

Tokyo-based Toshiba, whose U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co. filed for bankruptcy protection in March, said Friday it got an extension from an earlier June deadline to give its earnings report for the fiscal year ended March.

But it's getting bumped down from the first to the second section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Toshiba said earlier this week it chose a consortium led by a Japanese government-backed fund as the preferred bidder for its lucrative computer memory chip business.

It needs the cash to survive. But its U.S. joint-venture partner Western Digital has opposed the move.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Class is in session at Amazon

Class is in session at Amazon 2:19

Class is in session at Amazon
Bring Your Own Bag 0:31

Bring Your Own Bag
United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse 0:56

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos