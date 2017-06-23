Business

June 23, 2017 2:47 AM

Corruption, economic crisis overshadow Mongolian election

The Associated Press
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia

Mongolians vote for a new president on Monday in a race pitting a horse salesman against a former judo star and a nationalist wanting more gains from the vast, landlocked country's mineral wealth.

The nation of 3 million had been an oasis of democratic stability since the end of communist rule nearly three decades ago, but its politics have grown increasingly fractious in recent years, with an economic crisis and corruption fueling discontent among the voting public.

Speaker of the parliament and horse dealer Miyegombo Enkhbold is representing the Mongolian People's Party, which won a landslide victory in legislative elections last year. He faces off against judo champion and business tycoon Khaltmaa Batulgaa of the Democratic Party, with Sainkhuu Ganbaatar of the Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party rounding out the field.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Class is in session at Amazon

Class is in session at Amazon 2:19

Class is in session at Amazon
Bring Your Own Bag 0:31

Bring Your Own Bag
United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse 0:56

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos