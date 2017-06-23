Business

June 23, 2017 7:18 AM

Alaska's Kuskokwim king salmon numbers mimic historic lows

The Associated Press
BETHEL, Alaska

Statistics from the Bethel Test Fishery show king salmon numbers this year are similar to 2012 and 2013 numbers that were minimized by a population crash.

KYUK-AM reports (http://bit.ly/2rYPtft ) anglers caught about 10,000 kings in each of those years, and numbers indicate 2017 could see much of the same.

The state Department of Fish and Game shared these low numbers at a meeting on Wednesday in Bethel.

Officials do not know why numbers are so low, but restrictions have been put in place, which some people say are making the shortage worse.

Walter Jim, President of a Bethel native council, says he usually has half his smokehouse filled by this time of the year, but as he looks out across the river, he doesn't see anybody else's smoke rolling out either.

