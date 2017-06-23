Business

June 23, 2017 7:10 PM

Company: 5th worker has died after Wisconsin mill explosion

The Associated Press
CAMBRIA, Wis.

A Wisconsin company says a fifth worker has died after an explosion last month at its corn milling plant.

Didion Milling officials say Carlos "Charly" Nunez died Friday at a hospital from injuries he suffered in the May 31 explosion at the plant in Cambria. The community is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Madison.

The blast and fire occurred as employees were working the overnight shift.

Didion Milling employs more than 200 in facilities in Johnson Creek, Cambria and Markesan.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Class is in session at Amazon

Class is in session at Amazon 2:19

Class is in session at Amazon
Bring Your Own Bag 0:31

Bring Your Own Bag
United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse 0:56

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos