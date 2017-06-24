Maine governor set on privately run psychiatric home

FILE- In this May 2, 2017, file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage, left, testifies during a House Natural Resources subcommittee oversight hearing on Antiquities Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. LePage is moving ahead with plans to build a state psychiatric residence without legislative oversight. His administration has released details about the proposed facility in Bangor. The 21-bed building would be built by 2019 with a developer chosen soon. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo