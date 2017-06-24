FILE- In this May 2, 2017, file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage, left, testifies during a House Natural Resources subcommittee oversight hearing on Antiquities Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. LePage is moving ahead with plans to build a state psychiatric residence without legislative oversight. His administration has released details about the proposed facility in Bangor. The 21-bed building would be built by 2019 with a developer chosen soon.
FILE- In this May 2, 2017, file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage, left, testifies during a House Natural Resources subcommittee oversight hearing on Antiquities Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. LePage is moving ahead with plans to build a state psychiatric residence without legislative oversight. His administration has released details about the proposed facility in Bangor. The 21-bed building would be built by 2019 with a developer chosen soon. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo
FILE- In this May 2, 2017, file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage, left, testifies during a House Natural Resources subcommittee oversight hearing on Antiquities Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. LePage is moving ahead with plans to build a state psychiatric residence without legislative oversight. His administration has released details about the proposed facility in Bangor. The 21-bed building would be built by 2019 with a developer chosen soon. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo

Business

June 24, 2017 7:16 AM

Maine governor set on privately run psychiatric home

By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine Gov. Paul LePage is moving ahead with plans to build a state psychiatric residence without legislative oversight.

The Republican's administration has released details about the proposed project in Bangor, not Augusta as it originally proposed.

The 21-bed building would be completed by 2019 with a developer chosen soon.

A private operator would run the residence under a 10-year contract.

Advocates for those with mental illness are examining the plan. That includes retired Chief Justice Daniel Wathen, who oversees the state's obligation to ensure people treated for mental illness receive appropriate care. Wathen said his focus will be on whether staffing levels are adequate.

A bill by Democratic Rep. Drew Gattine would direct the state to operate and build the residence near Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta.

advance

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Class is in session at Amazon

Class is in session at Amazon 2:19

Class is in session at Amazon
Bring Your Own Bag 0:31

Bring Your Own Bag
United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse 0:56

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos