Orange County Airport to get $14.5 million in federal money

Orange County Airport in New York's Hudson Valley is getting a federal grant of $14.5 million to improve infrastructure aimed at increasing safety.
The money will be used to realign the runway to create a runway safety zone and install runway navigational devices.
Funding is being allocated through the Federal Aviation Administration. It's awarded through the Airport Improvement Program, which provides grants to public agencies for the planning and development of public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems. The money comes from the Airport and Airway Trust Fund, which is supported by user fees, fuel taxes, and other revenue sources.
U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, who represent New York in Congress, announced the grant on Friday.
