June 25, 2017 11:15 PM

Vermont manufacturing plant infiltrated by computer virus

The Associated Press
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt.

Officials say a computer virus infected a number of manufacturing tools at a Vermont manufacturing plant working to fulfill a $100 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.

GlobalFoundries tells WVPS-FM (http://bit.ly/2sH866p ) their Essex Junction plant was hit with a computer virus uploaded to manufacturing tools. Spokesman Jason Gorss said Friday the tools were taken offline to prevent the spreading of the virus, and some tools have been restored to functionality.

GlobalFoundries is currently working on a Department of Defense contract to provide microelectronics to the department and other federal agencies. Gorss did not say whether the computer virus affected tools involved with the contract.

Officials have not said if they believe the virus specifically targeted the plant.

