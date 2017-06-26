Business

June 26, 2017 4:07 AM

Most West Virginia mall stores returning after bridge repair

The Associated Press
ELKVIEW, W.Va.

A bridge that was washed out in flooding last year is being replaced at a mall in West Virginia, and almost all of the businesses are expected to reopen.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports representatives of the businesses and rent documents from Crossings Mall owner Tara Retail Group indicate 23 of the 26 businesses open at the Elkview mall when the June 23, 2016, flood occurred are expected to reopen.

The new bridge is expected to be ready to cross in July.

The bridge connected hundreds of West Virginia residents to their workplace, but bankruptcy sparked legal battles and delayed the repairs until a federal bankruptcy judge approved a bridge financing plan.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper says the return of most of the businesses shows the community's resiliency.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Class is in session at Amazon

Class is in session at Amazon 2:19

Class is in session at Amazon
Bring Your Own Bag 0:31

Bring Your Own Bag
United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse 0:56

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos