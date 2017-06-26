Business

June 26, 2017 4:09 AM

Ohio gas prices rise but stay lower than national average

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Gas prices around Ohio have risen a bit but remain lower than the national average.

Ohio's average for regular fuel was $2.17 per gallon in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's up from $2.12 a week ago but down from $2.35 at this time last year.

The national average was $2.26 on Monday, down three pennies from last week. It's a nickel cheaper than a year ago.

AAA says consumers have been benefiting from low prices at the pump because of strong oil production and low demand for gas.

___

Online:

AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report: http://fuelgaugereport.aaa.com

