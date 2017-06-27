Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy

President Donald Trump listens in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017. Democrats are out to capitalize on what they believe is growing public sentiment that President Donald Trump, the richest man to call the White House home, is turning his back on the regular people who got him elected in favor of his wealthy peers. The party is hoping that pitch will pack extra oomph at a time when even some Republicans are raising concerns that the GOP health-care plan could hurt the poor. Evan Vucci AP Photo