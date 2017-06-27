Orange smoke leads to hazmat situation

About 100 people were evacuated from a recycling and waste plant in Pennsylvania after a fire lead to an orange cloud coming from the facility.
Homes and businesses within a half-mile of the Covanta Environmental Solutions building in Myerstown were evacuated for several hours Monday due to the smoke.
Hazardous Material Response Team Chief Gary Verna says the orange smoke is an eye and respiratory irritant, and everyone downwind was evacuated as a precaution.
In a statement sent to WGAL-TV, the company says the reacting waste has been extinguished and there is no danger to the public.
An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.
