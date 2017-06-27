FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016, file photo, former Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva speaks to the media in Moscow, Russia. Alexander Ivlev, an accountancy executive, has taken the place of pole vault record holder Yelena Isinbayeva as chair of the embattled Russian Anti-Doping Agency, Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
June 27, 2017 5:50 AM

Financial exec replaces Isinbayeva at Russian doping agency

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

An accountancy executive has taken the place of pole vault great Yelena Isinbayeva as chair of the embattled Russian Anti-Doping Agency.

Alexander Ivlev, who heads financial services firm EY's Russia operations, was elected Tuesday to chair the RUSADA supervisory board. RUSADA has been suspended since 2015 after being implicated in a doping cover-up.

Isinbayeva had first been appointed as chair in December, which angered the World Anti-Doping Agency because of her persistent criticism of WADA's probes into Russian doping. Isinbayeva stepped down as chair last month because WADA said her senior role at the Russian Olympic Committee was a conflict of interest.

