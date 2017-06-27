Maine governor: government will shut down, but parks won't

Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage says he doesn't think budget negotiators are going to be able to reach an agreement in time to avert a state government shutdown on Friday.
Sides agree that a shutdown at the start of tourism season would be costly. But LePage told WVOM-FM Tuesday that "the future of Maine is worth shutting it down."
LePage says he'll make sure state parks remain open during a shutdown.
The sticking point is education funding. Both parties agreed to eliminate a voter-approved surcharge on wealthy Mainers to better fund education. They differ over how much money should be allocated to make up the difference.
LePage accused Maine's Democratic Party of being a "wholly owned subsidiary" of unions and liberal advocacy groups. He said "they just don't care about the Maine taxpayer."
