Business

June 27, 2017 10:18 AM

A look at some of the firms, agencies hit by the cyberattack

The Associated Press
LONDON

As a new cyberattack hits companies and government agencies around the world, here is a look at some of those that have confirmed they are affected.

___

Rosneft: Russia's largest oil company, partly state-owned

Ukraine: power grid, banks and government offices

Merck: second-largest drugmaker in the United States, based in Kenilworth, New Jersey

Mondelez International: U.S. food and drinks company based in East Hanover, New Jersey

TNT Express: Netherlands-based transport company

AP Moller-Maersk: oil and shipping company based in Copenhagen, Denmark

DLA Piper: global law firm based in U.S. and U.K.

WPP: advertising company based in London

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

How do millennials spend their money?

How do millennials spend their money? 1:07

How do millennials spend their money?
Class is in session at Amazon 2:19

Class is in session at Amazon
Bring Your Own Bag 0:31

Bring Your Own Bag

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos