Governor signs $125 billion budget boosting education funds

FILE - In this May 11, 2017 file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown gestures to a chart showing that balanced budgets are followed by large budget deficits while discussing his revised state budget plan in Sacramento, Calif. Gov. Brown signed the $125 billion state budget on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, that increases funding for education and social services. The budget takes effect July 1. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo