Judge says auto dealer group can challenge Tesla dealership

RICHMOND, Va.

A Richmond Circuit Court judge has ruled that an auto dealers' group can challenge Virginia's approval for electric car company Tesla to open a second store in the state.

The Richmond Times Dispatch reports Judge Gregory L. Rupe ruled Monday that the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association has legal standing to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles' approval for Tesla to own a dealership in Henrico County.

The auto dealers' association has said Tesla should have to sell its cars through independent car dealers, just like other car manufacturers.

But Tesla argued that it's an unconventional company whose fixed-price cars don't fit the traditional franchise model. The company plans to open the second store this summer.

