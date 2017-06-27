Vetoed N Carolina budget poised to become law with override

It looks like the North Carolina state budget approved by the legislature is about to become the law despite complaints and calls for compromise by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The House scheduled debate Wednesday morning to consider overriding Cooper's veto of the two-year spending plan written by Republicans. The Senate already agreed to its part of the override late Tuesday in a party-line vote. House GOP lawmakers also have a veto-proof majority in their chamber.
Cooper has blasted the budget as irresponsible but also offered an unlikely bargain with Republican leaders to sign it in another form if they made some tax and teacher pay changes. But Republicans are content with their plan they say already fulfilled many items on Cooper's budget wish list.
