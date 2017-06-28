New Norfolk conference center cost city more than estimated

The city of Norfolk has spent more than $105 million so far on its new hotel and conference center, about $16 million more than was estimated when the city approved the project four years ago.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the city's budget director detailed the numbers in a report to the City Council on Tuesday evening.
The paper reports that the total public investment so far on the hotel and conference center, called The Main, which opened earlier this year, is $105,267,995. The figure doesn't include about $3.15 million future payments to the developer.
The largest expenses were $56.8 million for the conference center, called The Exchange, and $18.4 million for the parking garage. Both are city-owned.
