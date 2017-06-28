Minot hires law firm over problem-plagued parking ramps

The city of Minot has hired a Minneapolis law firm to look at legal options regarding two problem-plagued downtown parking ramps.
The city has spent millions more than intended on the Renaissance ramp and the Central ramp, and contractors are behind in completing exterior and alley work.
The ramps opened in 2016 after years of construction marked by contractor disputes and delays. The original bid was $10.5 million, but the ramps ended up costing nearly double that.
City Manager Tom Barry tells KXMC-TV that no legal action has begun, but he considers legal representation critical to protecting the city's investment. He told the City Council earlier this month that the contractor is balking at finishing the structures as originally designed.
Comments