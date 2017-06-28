Q&A: Border officers take key role in enforcing travel ban

Travelers walk near a sign for international arrivals at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Seattle. The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen can be enforced if those visitors lack a "credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States," and that justices will hear full arguments in October 2017. Ted S. Warren AP Photo